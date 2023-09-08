Week 2 Big Ten Picks
The second and third weeks of the season are generally the weeks for the best non-conference matchups. The Big Ten's heavy hitters have some pretty easy games this wee, but Illinois, Purdue, Iowa, Nebraska, and Wisconsin all have non-conference games against Power 5 teams.
Let's zip through the week and make some quick picks for week 2 in the conference.
Friday
Indiana State (0-1) at Indiana (0-1) 7pm, BTN
The Trees failed to score last week against Eastern Illinois and Indiana only scored three points against Ohio State. Don't expect a ton of offensive fireworks, but this is still a Big Ten team against an FCS team. Indiana 34, Indiana State 6
Illinois (1-0) at Kansas (1-0) 7:30pm, ESPN2
Kansas football is playing a marquee non-conference night game at home against Illinois and it is not basketball. The year 2023 is a very strange time, indeed. Even stranger, the Jayhawks are favored. Kansas 28, Illinois 24
Saturday
Youngstown State (1-0) at #5 Ohio State (1-0) Noon, BTN
Will this be compeitive beyond the first 5 minutes? I doubt it. Ohio State 52, Youngstown State 3
Delaware (1-0) at #7 Penn State (1-0) Noon, Peacock
Delaware is ranked No. 19 in the FCS poll, so they are not a bad FCS team. Penn State should still have no trouble. Penn State 38, Delaware 13
Nebraska (0-1) at Colorado (1-0) Noon, FOX
It turns out that Colorado is quite good, but lacks any sort of defense. Nebraska is starting to be must-see TV for how they are going to blow it each week. If you're looking for a game to get crazy this week, this is the one. Colorado 28, Nebraska 27
Purdue (0-1) at Virginia Tech (1-0) Noon, ESPN2
I have a good feeling about this one. Take from that what you will. I think Purdue builds a bit of an early lead here and makes a bad Hokie offense try to play catch up. In turn, that makes Purdue's defense look better. Purdue 28, Virginia Tech 17
UNLV (1-0) at #2 Michigan (1-0) 3:30pm, CBS
UNLV did beat FCS Bryant last week. Michigan is probably better than Bryant Michigan 52, East Carolina 7
Iowa (1-0) at Iowa State (1-0) 3:20pm, FOX
If you have never heard of the term ¡El Assico! used to describe this game, look it up. It is a game that often ends in prime numbers with the expected winner losing in some sort of tragic fashion. Brian Ferentz is already a point under on the season, so if they don't score at least 25 this week the real watch begins. Iowa State 23, Iowa 19
Richmond (0-1) at Michigan State (1-0) 3:30pm, BTN
Richmond is just outside the FCS poll, but that is after a loss to Morgan State last week. They can push the Spartans for a short time, but Michigan State should pull away in the second half. Michigan State 38, Richmond 13
UTEP (1-1) at Northwestern (0-0) 3:30pm, BTN
Here is your game relegated to the Big Ten overflow channels in a "we are contractually obligated to broadcast this game" manner. The Wildcats are a home underdog against a UTEP team that lost in week zsero to FBS newcomer Jacksonville State. Last week they beat a top 10 FCS team in Incarnate Word by two scores. If Northwestern loses this one it is going to be a very long year in Evanston. Northwestern 17, UTEP 13
#19 Wisconsin (1-0) at Washington State (1-0) 7:30pm, ABC
Wisconsin lost this game last year in Madison and Washington State is a team playing with a chip on its shoulder due to all the conference realignment business. Still, the Badgers are favored by nearly a touchdown. This is my upset special for the week. Washington State 30, Wisconsin 24
Charlotte (1-0) at Maryland (1-0) 7:30pm, NBC
It is VERY weird to see NBC pushing this game as a marquee Saturday night game. Charlotte got past South Carolina State last week, but Maryland should be in control here. Maryland 41, Charlotte 17
Eastern Michigan (1-0) at Minnesota (1-0) 7:30pm, BTN
Eastern Michigan has been a problem for Big Ten teams under Chris Creighton. Is MInnesota next? The Gophers instilled little confidence with a middling offensive performance last week. Don't be surprised if the MAC gets its Big Ten pelt in this one. Minnesota 17, Eastern Michigan 13
Temple (1-0) at Rutgers (1-0) 7:30pm, BTN
Rutgers should move to 2-0, because Temple barely got past a bad Akron team last week. Rutgers 24, Temple 10
