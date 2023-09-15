There is one conference game this week, but for the most part we will see much of the Big Ten finish up its three-game non-conference slate. That makes for some intriguing interconference matchups.

Let's zip through the week and make some quick picks for week 3 in the conference.

Friday

Virginia (0-2) at Maryland (2-0) 7pm, Fox Sports 1

It's an old ACC matchup, but one that Maryland is probably going to dominate. Virignia is not good and jsut lost to in-state James Madison. Maryland 38, Virginia 14

Saturday

#7 Penn State (2-0, 0-0) at Illinois (1-1, 0-0) Noon, FOX

The Nittany Lions have been very impressive so far. Illinois has not. The Illini are lucky to be 1-1 and the defense is a far cry from last year. Penn State 31, Illinois 14

Louisville (2-0) vs. Indiana (1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium Noon, BTN

In case you missed the news, Indiana is giving away tickets to students in this while, all while Indiana bought its way out of the final two games in the proposed three game series. Look for Jeff Brohm to continue his run over the hoosiers. Louisville 34, Indiana 10

Georgia Southern (2-0) at Wisconsin (1-1) Noon, BTN

Georgia Southern ended Scott Frost's career by winning last season in Lincoln and a few years ago they pushed Minnesota to the brink in Minneapolis. This is one of those always dangerous Group of Five teams. Wisconsin 27, Georgia Southern 17

Minnesota (2-0) at #20 North Carolina (2-0) 3:30pm, ESPN

This is the second game of this week's pseudo-ACC-Big Ten Challenge and one of the more intriguing ones. A solid Tar Heel offense will test a good Minnesota defense. North Carolina 24, Minnesota 17

Northwestern (1-1) at #21 Duke (2-0) 3:30pm, ACC Network

Just a few miles down the road we have another ACC-Big Ten game. Northwestern finally won a game on this continnent, their first in nearly two years. I doubt they get a second this week. Duke 35, Northwestern 10

Western Michigan (1-1) at #25 Iowa (2-0) 3:30pm, BTN

Brian Ferentz enters this week six points underwater, and that is with the benefit of a defensive touchdown last week. This is his final chance to stack points before the Big Ten season, and Western Michigan gave up 42 in the first half at Syracuse last week. Iowa 28, Western Michigan 7

Virginia Tech (1-1) at Rutgers (2-0) 3:30pm, BTN

This is an interesting ACC-Big Ten Challenge game, as both teams really need this one for potential bowl eligibility. How the Hokies do against Rutgesrs will give us a better idea of how good the Purdue defense is. Rutgers 24, Virginia Tech 17

Western Kentucky (2-0) at #5 Ohio State (2-0) 4pm, FOX

Ohio State hits "Sim to Complete" on its opening three-game stretch. Ohio State 41, Western Kentcuky 10

#8 Washington (2-0) at Michigan State (2-0) 5pm, Peacock

It's a good thing Michigna State has had a quiet week with absolutely no controversy whatsoever so it can concentrate on facing a top 10 opponents at home.

/touches earpiece.

Oh.

Washington 30, Michigan State 14

Bowling Green (1-1) #2 Michigan (2-0) 7:30pm, BTN