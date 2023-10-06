There are only six games in league play this week, and one of them is an expected blowout as Howard travels to Northwestern. The Big Ten West is also in full swing as there are two intradivisional matchups strting tonight.

Friday

Nebraska (2-3, 0-2) at Illinois (2-3, 0-2) 8pm, FS1

This feels like a "Loser Leaves Town" match for bowl consideration, but Nebraska has a slightly easier slate afterwards. Both teams ares struggling to score points, as Illinois is 12th in the conference and Nebraska is last, scoring just 18.8 points per game. Both were blown out by one of the league's favorites while dropping another game to a divisional foe. Nebraska has had the better defense so far, so I give them the edge. Nebraska 27, Illinois 24

Saturday

Maryland (5-0, 2-0) at #4 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) Noon, FOX

Am I crazy for thinking that Maryland has a chance here? This game has two of the three best offenses in the conference and Taulia Tagovailoa has been very impressive in getting the Terps to 5-0. Ohio State is a 20 point favorite, but I think this ends up being closer than expected. Ohio State 31, Maryland 21

Rutgers (4-1, 1-1) at Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0) Noon, Peacock

This is a very interesting test for Rutgers. They hung in with Michigan for a long time and have dominated their other four opponents. The defense has also been really good in the process. They combine a good run defense with a good run offense that can keep the ball away from Wisconsin. I think they have a real shot in this one, so I am going to call the upset. Rutgers 23, Wisconsin 20

Howard (2-2) at Northwestern (2-2) 3pm, BTN

This is another "We are contractually obligated to broadcast this game" game that will likely not be close. Northwestern 40, Howard 10

# 7 Penn State (3-0, 1-0) at Northwestern (2-2, 1-1) Noon, BTN

Northwestern had the surprise of the week last week with a 21 point fourth quarter comeback to beat Minnesota. As it turns out, the Wildcats are not as bad as expected. I didn't think they would win a conference game all year. Now, with their FCS game still to come, they might be able to dream of a bowl because of the futility of the Big Ten West. this week is a loss, however. Penn State 45, Northwestern 14

Purdue (2-3, 1-1) at Iowa (4-1, 1-1) 3:30pm, Peacock

I do not trust the Iowa offense. That said, the defense is good enough that it can protect any lead the offense can give it. This feels like a game where the first team to 14 wins. If Purdue goes up early Iowa has proven it cannot comeback. I think Purdue gets an early 10-0 lead and simply waits for the Iowa offense to screw up. Purdue 24, Iowa 13

#2 Michigan (5-0, 2-0)at Minnesota (3-2, 1-1) 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

I still cannot believe that Minnesota blew a 21 point fourth quarter lead to Northwestern. Now I am supposed to think they are going to beat a Michigan team that has looked unbeatable so far? Nope. Michigan 38, Minnesota 10