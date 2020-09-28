GoldandBlack - Week 6: Purdue's football commitments' weekend results

Week 6: Westfield dealt the Bulldogs their first loss, 43-42. Terrell caught four balls for 54 yards. Week 5: Brownsburg beat Fishers 42-6. Terrell caught three passes for 29 yards and completed a 16-yard pass. Week 4: Terrell caught six passes for 81 yards in Brownsburg's 47-29 win over rival Avon. Week 3: Terrell caught nine passes for 192 yards and touchdowns of 45 and 53 yards in Brownsburg's 35-7 win over Franklin Central. Week 2: Terrell caught one pass for 32 yards, drew one PI flag and returned two punts in Brownsburg's thrilling 30-24 overtime win over Cincinnati St. Xavier on ESPN2. More on the game here. Week 1: Terrell caught four passes for 40 yards in Brownsburg's 38-7 win at Ben Davis.

Week 6: Alstott-VandeVanter is sidelined by a knee injury, sitting out 4A No. 1 Mooresville's 39-30 win over Franklin (video interview below) Week 5: Class 4A No. 1 Mooresville snapped a 10-game losing streak to Decatur Central, winning 20-14. Week 4: Mooresville's dominant run to open the season continued, as it beat Greenwood 41-13. Mooresville is No. 1 in Class 4A. “They’ve earned their ranking,” Greenwood coach Mike Campbell told the Daily Journal of VandeVanter (right tackle) and fellow Purdue recruit Zach Richards (right guard). “Certainly, they’re solid. Those two kids are good football players. There’s a reason they’ve been recruited to Purdue, because they’re Big Ten-type kids.” Week 3: Alstott-VandeVanter played right tackle in Mooresville's 41-21 win at Plainfield. Week 2: Alstott-VandeVanter played right tackle for Mooresville in its 34-17 win at Leo in Fort Wayne. (Some highlights from WANE in Fort Wayne below) Week 1: Alstott-VandeVanter played right tackle for Mooresville in its dominant 55-14 win at Lebanon.

Week 6: Week 6: With Alstott-VandeVanter sidelined, Richards moved from right guard to right tackle and helped 4A No. 1 Mooresville's 39-30 win over Franklin. He also plays defensive tackle. (video interview below) Week 5: Class 4A No. 1 Mooresville snapped a 10-game losing streak to Decatur Central, winning 20-14. Week 4: Mooresville's dominant run to open the season continued, as it beat Greenwood 41-13. Week 3: Richards played right guard in Mooresville's 41-21 win at Plainfield. Week 2: Richards played right guard for Mooresville in its 34-17 win at Leo in Fort Wayne. Afterward, he and Alstott-VandeVanter met up with Leo offensive lineman Landen Livingston, one of Purdue's top 2022 in-state targets. Week 1: Richards played right guard for Mooresville in its dominant 55-14 win at Lebanon.



Week 6: Pike fell 29-27 to Warren Central. Week 5: Pike beat Lawrence Central 41-0. Week 4: Pike lost a narrow outcome at Carmel 45-44. Week 3: Pike fell 48-24 at Ben Davis in the upstart Red Devils' first loss of the season. Week 2: Moussa, playing left tackle, helped Pike beat Fishers 28-14 to improve to 2-0. Week 1: Moussa, playing left tackle, helped Pike rush for 222 yards in a 26-24 win over Zionsville.

Week 2: Jones' game this weekend was called off. Week 1: Jones beat Bishop Moore 32-26. Smith recorded three tackles and a red-zone interception.

Week 4: Griffin didn't play this weekend. Week 3: Griffin lost at Peach County 54-14. Calloway made six tackles. Week 2: Griffin fell 45-6 to Georgia state power Lowndes. Calloway made four tackles. Week 1: Griffin High School beat Spalding 35-14. Calloway made four tackles.

Week 3: Cox recorded 14 tackles in Pulaski County's 21-15 win over Whitley County. Cox also played tight end. Week 2: Pulaski County beat Madison Southern 21-15 on a late blocked punt. Cox recorded nine tackles and carried the ball on offense four times for 17 yards. Week 1: Pulaski County fell 33-13 to Belfry. Cox — playing middle linebacker — recorded 17 tackles.

Week 2: Burks caught touchdowns passes of 38 and nine yards in Belleville's 69-0 win over Fordson. Week 1: Belleville beat Livonia Stevenson 29-26. Burks caught around five passes for 100 yards.

The high school season in New York remains on hold, but the New York State athletic association just began practicing on Sept. 21. New York may not play until the end of October.

The state of Illinois has pushed its season back to spring. Jackson will play his senior season then.

CLASS OF 2022