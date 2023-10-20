It is the bye week for Purdue and Maryland this week, but the rest of the conference is in action. This includes one of the three biggest games of the season as Penn State goes to Ohio State. It is pretty clear that Penn State, Ohio State, and MIchigan are well ahead of the rest of the conference. Everyone else can beat each other on any given day, but it is hard to see those three losing to anyone else at this point. It is too early to figure out, but the maximum chaos would have them all at 11-1 at the end of the year with the 14th tiebreaker deciding who gets to play Iowa in Indianapolis.

And yes, Iowa is going to win the West. They may not score 100 points the rest of the year, but the West feels locked up for them now.

#7 Penn State (6-0, 3-0) at #3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0) Noon, FOX

The winner will be halfway to Indy with Michigan to play. This really should be a great game with two pretty good defenses, but Penn State has had the better offense so far. in reality, the only time either one has been challenged this year was Ohio State's narrow win over Notre Dame. That game is probably the type of game we see here. Penn State 17, Ohio State 13

Rutgers (5-2, 2-2) at Indiana (2-4, 0-3) Noon, BTN

Bowl eligibile Rutgers? That is what we are looking at here if the Scarlet Knights win. Allegedly, Indiana has named a starting quarterback behind the scenes. It might even be you. Yes, YOU, the person reading this right now. If you happen to be in Bloomington tomorrow around noon please be aware of this. Indiana's offense has technically scored less than Iowa. Rutgers 27, Indiana 13

Minnesota (3-3, 1-2) at #24 Iowa (6-1, 3-1) 3:30pm, NBC

The punchless Iowa offense is now without its one weapon in the passing game in tight end Erick All. As a result of that and Minnesota having its own lousy offense the over/under on this game is a paltry 31 points. Kirk Ferentz will not achieve his final form until he wins a game 2-0 while getting zero first downs. That might be this game. The only two worse passing offenses in the country are Navy and Air Force, and they simply don't pass much. Hopefully helmets will be handed out for spectators in the first row so concussions can be avoided from errant throws. If a Big Ten game can end in negative integers, it is this one. Iowa 12, Minnesota 10

Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1) at llinois (3-4, 1-3) 3:30pm, FS1

For what it is worth, I think Wisconsin is the clear second best team in the West. Yes, that is not worth much. They still have to play Michigan, so it means Iowa has to lose twice for them to have a shot at the division title. Illinois at least showed some signs of life last week with the upset of Maryland in College Park. Now they get a Wisconsin team missing its quarterback. That could make this interesting. Wisconsin 21, Illinois 14

Northwestern (3-3, 1-2) at Nebraska (3-3, 1-2) 3:30pm, BTN

Keep an eye on this one for scouting purposes (as long as you are not affiliated with the Purdue coaching staff) as it features two teams Purdue must beat if it is to recover and make a bowl game this season. Yes, I still think that can happen. Given the remaining schedules the winner of this game would have a leg up in making a bowl game, too. Let's hope Nebraska gets all its winning out of its system this week. Nebraska 24, Northwestern 17

#2 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) at Michigan State (2-4, 0-3) 7:30pm, NBC

Michigan trying to cheat in order to beat anyone in this year's Big Ten other than Penn State or Ohio State seems really, really dumb. They have a scoring differential of +35 for crying out loud. That's not because they are stealing signs. Expect another blowout win for the Wolverines here. Michigan 49, Michigan State 10



