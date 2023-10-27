This is the final bye week of the year for the Big Ten. Only 10 teams are in action as Michigan , Rutgers , Iowa , and Illinois are off this week. The biggest thing to track this week is the 7-way tie for the Big Ten West scenario that I worked out this week for the Sickos Committee on Twitter.

I believe in this scenario Purdue would be the West's representative even at 5-7 overall, so if you want maximum chaos, cheer for this so Purdue would be one monumental upset away from the Rose Bowl.

Anyway, onto this week's picks.

Indiana (2-5, 0-4) at #7 Penn State (6-1, 3-1) Noon, CBS

Indiana is a 32 point road underdog going against the nation's second best defense with a lousy offense. There are other games to watch in the noon slot. Penn State 52, Indiana 3

Maryland (5-2, 2-2) at Northwestern (3-4, 1-3) Noon, BTN

Maryland did not look good two weeks ago in losing at home to Illinois. Northwestern has at least been feisty at times this year. I still think Maryland wins comfortably. If you're in the Chicago area and are looking for something to do, tickets to this game are available for $3. Maryland 30, Northwestern 13

Michigan State (2-5, 0-4) at Minnesota (3-3, 1-2) 3:30pm, BTN

I nailed last week's score of 12-10, only I had Iowa winning on four field goals instead of Minnesota. the good news is that Minnesota should score at least a few more this week. Michigan State was beaten about as thoroughly as a team could be beaten last week. They look like a dead team walking. Minnesota 24, Michigan State 13

Purdue (2-5, 1-3) at Nebraska (3-3, 1-2) 3:30pm, FS1

This might be the closest game of the week in the conference. Purdue should be fresh, while Nebraska's already struggling offense is really banged up. A win for Purdue keeps bowl hopes alive going into a much more favorable final three games. I think they get it. Purdue 24, Nebraska 17.

#3 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) at Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1) 7:30pm, NBC

This might be a preview of the Big Ten title game. that said, it probably won't be close. The West is just so bad this year. Ohio State and Michigan appear to be light years ahead of the rest of the league, with Penn State a pretty clear third. In terms of winning the Big Ten, there are only two games left that matter barring a huge upset: Michigan at Penn State and Ohio State at Michigan. Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 17