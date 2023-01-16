Coach Walters snagged Hudson Card early on during wave one of the transfer portal, which is slated to end on the 18th of this month.

After three more portal commitments, Purdue should be done with this opening.

Last week, Anthony Brown (Arkansas), Jalen Grant (Bowling Green), and Isaiah Nichols (Arkansas) all decided to become Boilermakers and will arrive on campus for classes Tuesday.

Coach Walters addressed four immediate needs, experience at Quarterback, depth for the secondary, and immediate help in the trenches.

Anthony Brown, who is projected to be a safety at Purdue, but has the potential to slide over to cornerback where the Boilers are thin, had offers from just about everyone coming out of high school. Brown, a redshirt freshman, had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and I could go on and on.

The point is, he is highly touted and followed new secondary coach, Sam Carter here from Arkansas. He is a young, talented player. I am not sure how much he plays right away, but at some point, he will be a starter for Coach Walters.

Sticking to the Arkansas theme, Coach Brick Haley led the pursuit of Isaiah Nichols, a 6-3, 320-pound defensive lineman. He will have one year at Purdue, as this will be considered his free Covid year.

Over the course of his career as a Razorback, he saw action in 38 games, he may be the most experienced defensive lineman on the team now. During those 38 games, he had 78 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 6 tackles for a loss. He is a solid veteran player in a room that became pretty young with the departure of Branson Deen, Jack Sullivan, and Lawrence Johnson.

Lastly, Jalen grant, a versatile interior offensive lineman from Bowling Green is headed to West Lafayette as well. He should be expected to compete for a starting guard position. In his last two seasons for Bowling Green, he started 22 games, some at center and some at left guard.

Adding a veteran to the offensive line was vital, with the departure of Spencer Holstege and losing Cam Craig to a back issue in 2022. Grant graded in the mid-60s for both pass protection and run blocking on pro football focus, which is on par for most of the guards that played for Purdue in 2022.