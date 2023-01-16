Weekend Review: Transfer Portal Closing, Coach Painter Gets #400 and More
Coach Walters End Portal Wave One with a Bang
Coach Walters snagged Hudson Card early on during wave one of the transfer portal, which is slated to end on the 18th of this month.
After three more portal commitments, Purdue should be done with this opening.
Last week, Anthony Brown (Arkansas), Jalen Grant (Bowling Green), and Isaiah Nichols (Arkansas) all decided to become Boilermakers and will arrive on campus for classes Tuesday.
Coach Walters addressed four immediate needs, experience at Quarterback, depth for the secondary, and immediate help in the trenches.
Anthony Brown, who is projected to be a safety at Purdue, but has the potential to slide over to cornerback where the Boilers are thin, had offers from just about everyone coming out of high school. Brown, a redshirt freshman, had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and I could go on and on.
The point is, he is highly touted and followed new secondary coach, Sam Carter here from Arkansas. He is a young, talented player. I am not sure how much he plays right away, but at some point, he will be a starter for Coach Walters.
Sticking to the Arkansas theme, Coach Brick Haley led the pursuit of Isaiah Nichols, a 6-3, 320-pound defensive lineman. He will have one year at Purdue, as this will be considered his free Covid year.
Over the course of his career as a Razorback, he saw action in 38 games, he may be the most experienced defensive lineman on the team now. During those 38 games, he had 78 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 6 tackles for a loss. He is a solid veteran player in a room that became pretty young with the departure of Branson Deen, Jack Sullivan, and Lawrence Johnson.
Lastly, Jalen grant, a versatile interior offensive lineman from Bowling Green is headed to West Lafayette as well. He should be expected to compete for a starting guard position. In his last two seasons for Bowling Green, he started 22 games, some at center and some at left guard.
Adding a veteran to the offensive line was vital, with the departure of Spencer Holstege and losing Cam Craig to a back issue in 2022. Grant graded in the mid-60s for both pass protection and run blocking on pro football focus, which is on par for most of the guards that played for Purdue in 2022.
Coach Painter Joins Elite Company
Coach Painter won his 400th game at Purdue Friday night, joining Tom Izzo, Bobby Knight, Gene Keady and Lou Henson as the only Big Ten Coaches to reach that milestone.
At some point, he will catch Henson and Keady. The Izzo and Knight marks are a few years down the road, but those are obtainable as well.
Coach Painter is one of the best in the nation, he does everything the right way, he creates his culture, and does not adhere to outside noise. I said this yesterday on the podcast, but he may be one of the most underappreciated coaches in America.
At some point, he will have his breakthrough, as Jay Wright had at Villanova or Tony Bennett at Virginia. But, he is consistent, well-liked, and wins on his terms.
Coach Painter and Purdue are turning into a machine. There is a reason anytime another power five job opens up his name is mentioned. Purdue fans should feel safe though, Coach Painter has turned this team into somewhat of his dream team - he is here to stay, for a long, long time.
One Coaching Spot Remains Open for Football
One coaching spot remains open on the Purdue Football staff, in what appears to be a running back position.
Before anyone asks, no, I do not have a lead in this position. Coach Walters has done an admirable job of keeping these pretty close to the vest. He has hired guys that are outside of his circle and some from within.
What I do know is that former Purdue great, Taylor Stubblefield is not a free agent after he and Penn State split up.
Stubblefield has been all over, his two most recent stops were at Penn State and Miami, Florida. He has been successful in getting wide receivers to the NFL from Penn State and has built his resume in coaching from the ground up.
Coach Patterson is slated to coach receivers for Purdue after serving as the Illinois Running Back Coach for a few years. Personally, I would love Stubblefield to come back, no one knows Purdue Football like one of the greats.
It is at least worth a phone call for Coach Walters, right?
It would be an interesting reunion, for one of the more respected receiver coaches in the nation.
