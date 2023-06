Coach Walters had another successful week of verbal commitments. This week alone, he landed four priority targets.

It started with Earl Kulp, the 3-star cornerback from St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida. Coach Walters has completely flipped the secondary in seven months on the job. He brought in a plethora of transfer portals, but not only that, he has six secondary commits for the 2024 class, and could add more.