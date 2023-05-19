Welcome to the May 19th, 2023 rendition of the "Weekly Upload". We are proud to be sponsored by Reindeer Shuttle, locally owned and operated by Purdue graduates. Driving to the airport sucks let Reindeer Shuttle do the driving for you! With convenient pickup locations across Lafayette and on campus, Reindeer Shuttle will get you to the Airport safely and on time​

Basketball Recruiting

Matt Painter continues his pursuit to add to his 2024 class. The two primary targets? Gicarri Harris and Travis Perry. Coach Painter has been in multiple times to see these two 4-star prospects. Perry is seen as more of a ball-handling combo guard and Harris, who is the son of Purdue Great, Glenn "Big Dog" Robinson is a pure wing, that can play the two or the three. Coach Painter has seen both of these players compete at the high school level and on the AAU Circuit, more recently. If there was someone I could see as the next

commit, it would be Gicarri Harris. Harris took an official visit to West Lafayette in September 2022 and is creeping closer to a decision. Purdue is very much in the lead here. Coach Painter has done a great job with Harris, being visible at his games, taking in-person visits, and getting him on campus for unofficial visits. If Harris were to commit, that would give Purdue one of the best classes in the nation. He would join other 4-star players, Raleigh Burgess, and Kanon Catchings as commits. As well as a high 3-star prospect, Jack Benter. It is believed that Coach Painter would take five in the class if he could land Travis Perry for the group as well. If Purdue did indeed land both Harris and Perry, that would put the Boilermakers at the 13 allotted scholarship total for 2024-2025. This is with the assumption that Mason Gillis, Ethan Morton, and Zach Edey do not use the granted free Covid Year. Harris is closer to a decision than Perry at the moment, but both remain hot targets for the Purdue staff.

Football Official Visitor for June

Jace has done a stand-up job of tracking who will be visiting Purdue in June. A lot of official visits will occur during one of the most important recruiting months for Purdue and this young staff. The majority of the visitors are 2024 prospects that Purdue will try and get to verbal during their official visit to campus. Here are the known official visits thus far:

Several of the 2024 players that are already committed will visit the campus, as you can see above. The idea of Northwood cornerback, Jo'ziah Edmond being a potential June commit is picking up steam. He has been on campus several times since the new staff was hired. Purdue is working on getting Ohio State commit, Mylan Graham on campus. Ryan Walters & Co. have remained persistent on Graham even with his verbal to the Buckeyes. He is the number one player in the state of Indiana for the 2024 class. The staff is working Brauntae Johnson hard for a verbal commitment, his teammate, Jordan King has already given his verbal to the Boilermakers. Stay tuned to this list, as Jace is continuing to update it as the announcements come in. Link: 2024 Official Visitors

Another Transfer Portal Commit, Two Scholarships Remain Open

Coach Walters landed another cornerback portal commit in redshirt sophomore, Markevious Brown. He will venture north from Ole Miss, where he was coached by Sam Carter - who is now the cornerback coach at Purdue. Brown played in 13 games last year for Ole Miss and will very much compete with the 5th-year transfers for a starting position, he could even play some nickel cornerback if needed. Purdue now has two scholarships remaining. They desperately need an offensive tackle. The interior offensive line is spoiled with veteran transfers. The offensive tackle positions... not so much. I tentatively have Daniel Johnson and Mahamane Moussa as the starting offensive tackles on my personal depth chart, I am unsure who will be behind those two. Marcus Mbow has the ability to slide out to offensive tackle if needed, but he is a much more talented guard than anything. Purdue should look at the portal for an offensive tackle - but that does not mean they will. The departure of Jacob Wahlberg has left the inside linebacker particularly thin as well. Even if the new defense may be a 5-1-5, or whatever, O.C. Brothers really are the only linebacker within that group with any valuable playing experience. I personally believe they could use help there as well. Purdue is still waiting on a re-appeal by cornerback Shon Stephens. He was denied his initial waiver for a 7th year of eligibility, but, he is appealing to the NCAA once again Link: Scholarship Chart



Zach Edey Reiterations

The same remains true as what I reported last week, Zach Edey is heavily weighing his options. The latest ESPN Mock Draft has him going 48th overall, I am not sure if that keeps him in the draft or not. Coach Painter was on the Field of 68 Podcast earlier this week and he sounded comfortable with his roster whether the reigning National Player of the Year returns or not. Obviously, as Purdue Fans, it would be ideal to return the National Player of the Year, but it also sparks a personal interest in myself of what the team could look like if he did depart. Painter has been a post-centric offense for what seems like forever now, and that probably remains true. But the intrigue of seeing Trey Kaufman-Renn or Caleb Furst playing center would obviously change the dynamic, as both can stretch the floor a bit more than Zach Edey. The Purdue collective is working hard on a NIL to offer to Zach Edey so that if it does come down to it, they have a lucrative amount of money that he would return to. Purdue continues to improve in the Name, Image, and Likeness arms race. Edey did complete the drills and measurements of the NBA Combine and did pretty well. He did not partake in the scrimmages, which are glorified AAU Ball or pick-up ball at a local park, as that style of play does not highlight his abilities. Link: Zach Edey Combine Results As a reminder, Zach has until May 31st to determine his future. Coach Painter is awaiting that decision... patiently.