Last week I stated that Purdue Fans would know by now what the reigning National Player of the Year has decided to do, and by now you all know, he will be back in the Old Gold and Black for the 2023-2024 season.

Obviously, this is gigantic news (pun intended) for Matt Painter and Boilermaker Basketball. The Social Media spheres of influence love to joke around and say why would Purdue want him back as we lost to a 16 seed. As any educated sports enthusiast knows, Zach Edey was far from the problem during that game.

It was more of well... everyone else.

We podded the other night and we spoke heavily on how Matt Painter has said this off-season that the offense will look different this coming season. I am sure that was part of the negotiation point for Zach Edey as well, he was told he can do X, Y, and Z.. but was probably also told he can't do X, Y, and Z.

Now those flaws have to be improved on and showcased during his senior year at Purdue.

So, in the end, the Big Maple received free feedback, will return to a lucrative NIL deal, and will push to become a 2x National Player of the Year.

Oh ya, what about everyone else in a loaded frontcourt? Trey Kaufman-Renn, Caleb Furst, and Mason Gillis are all probably excited to have Zach back, but also probably wish it was their time to shine.

It sounds like Matt Painter really sounds like using TKR a lot more this upcoming season, obviously as the backup center, but I think he will play some more power forward.

I mentioned on the podcast at one point Purdue did play Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas together... not only did they play together, they were successful. Then after playing power forward, Caleb would slide into the center position.

TKR is not as refined as Biggie was, but maybe we could see an offense in more of that manner, bring out the 2016-2017 playbook, that team had an explosive freshman surrounded by veterans too... Carsen Edwards... just food for thought.

LINK: EMERGENCY PODCAST ZACH EDEY RETURNS!