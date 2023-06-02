Weekly Upload: Zach Edey Returns, Football Official Visits & More!
The Return of the Big Maple
Last week I stated that Purdue Fans would know by now what the reigning National Player of the Year has decided to do, and by now you all know, he will be back in the Old Gold and Black for the 2023-2024 season.
Obviously, this is gigantic news (pun intended) for Matt Painter and Boilermaker Basketball. The Social Media spheres of influence love to joke around and say why would Purdue want him back as we lost to a 16 seed. As any educated sports enthusiast knows, Zach Edey was far from the problem during that game.
It was more of well... everyone else.
We podded the other night and we spoke heavily on how Matt Painter has said this off-season that the offense will look different this coming season. I am sure that was part of the negotiation point for Zach Edey as well, he was told he can do X, Y, and Z.. but was probably also told he can't do X, Y, and Z.
Now those flaws have to be improved on and showcased during his senior year at Purdue.
So, in the end, the Big Maple received free feedback, will return to a lucrative NIL deal, and will push to become a 2x National Player of the Year.
Oh ya, what about everyone else in a loaded frontcourt? Trey Kaufman-Renn, Caleb Furst, and Mason Gillis are all probably excited to have Zach back, but also probably wish it was their time to shine.
It sounds like Matt Painter really sounds like using TKR a lot more this upcoming season, obviously as the backup center, but I think he will play some more power forward.
I mentioned on the podcast at one point Purdue did play Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas together... not only did they play together, they were successful. Then after playing power forward, Caleb would slide into the center position.
TKR is not as refined as Biggie was, but maybe we could see an offense in more of that manner, bring out the 2016-2017 playbook, that team had an explosive freshman surrounded by veterans too... Carsen Edwards... just food for thought.
Football Official Visitors This Weekend
There will be four official visitors this weekend for the 2024 class. The 2024 class is already starting to take shape, and I believe that Coach Walters will take up to 20 players for this class, as he looks to make his first fully recruited class a great one.
Purdue is in good shape with Groves. He projects as an outside linebacker at the next level and has the frame to add some good weight and become stronger. He just absolutely explodes off the ball.
Jones is listed as a wide-side defensive end on his profile, but Purdue sees him as a potential star at Outside Linebacker where he can willingly rush the passer. Purdue and their ties to Texas have proved to be fruitful in the recruiting process for Jones.
Willie Rodriguez would be a great get for the staff. He is the type of tight end they will be looking for in the future, where he can play the slot, move off of the line of scrimmage and be a solid pass catcher. Purdue is in good shape here but is fighting Kentucky and Cincy for his services.
Luke Williams is a speedy slot receiver that has big play potential. Purdue is fighting off Illinois and Nebraska for his services, but the staff's ties to Illinois have put Purdue in a good position with Luke.
Prospect Camps Begin Tomorrow for Boiler Football
Purdue will start their prospect camps tomorrow. Some athletes are invited by the coaching staff, and some pay their own way. Either way, it shakes, these proved to be fruitful for the last staff when it came to recruiting and I personally hope it remains that way under Coach Walters.
It is a great chance for them to see the players in live drills that the Purdue Coaching Staff runs, so it helps them get an idea of what the players can and cannot do.
Here are the camp dates:
