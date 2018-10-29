Weekly Word: 'News' in 2018, Purdue football and more
Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.
Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)
Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.
Share all your weekly words on our premium message board.
What Are We Doing Here?: Let's draw a very important distinction.
News appears on Twitter.
But appearing on Twitter does not make something news.
This comes to mind today, after Jeff Brohm today harmlessly called Iowa a "better" team than Michigan State — that would be top-20-ranked Iowa, by the way — and in so doing pushed the Internet toward doing what the Internet does, blowing something not out of proportion but beyond recognition.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news