Weekly Word: Changing expectations, Carsen Edwards and more
Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.
Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)
Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.
Bright Days: Whether Purdue beats Auburn Dec. 28 or not is immaterial to the reality that come Dec. 29, things change, for the better.
The end of Year 2 brings with it something of a turning-of-the-page, a time for expectations to rise now that the dysfunction of the past has been sufficiently flushed from the program's tank and the roster almost totally picked by the staff that'll be coaching it.
That's Purdue next season, a season that'll bring with it the best recruiting class, on paper, that the program has seen in decades and the return of Rondale Moore as a bona fide star. All that was secured last week when Jeff Brohm turned down Louisville.
