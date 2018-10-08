GoldandBlack.com

Uplifting: Back in August, Nojel Eastern was swimming in the sea of people at Chicago's Grant Park, doing whatever it is kids do at concerts these days at the Lollapalooza music festival.

When a wheelchair-bound contemporary came up alongside him, the performer on stage at that moment, Chicago's G Herbo, called for the young man to be brought up on stage. Eastern didn't know the story of the person he propped up on his shoulders but says now he believed he was a shooting victim paralyzed from the waist down.

As anybody would, or should, Eastern helped hoist the chair up and push it stage-ward, the moment passing as quick as it arrived.

“Try to do the right thing," Eastern said. "As they say, try to do the right thing because you never know who’s watching.”