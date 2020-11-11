GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Big Ten basketball season, football and more

So I have this ringing in my right ear. It started out as an off-and-on tinnitus case but more recently became a constant, to where when I lay my head down at night, it's just me and that ring.

The doctor told me it's likely early hearing loss, and asked me if my line of work jibed with such things.

Yeah ...

I'm not saying Mackey Arena owes me a fully operational auditory system and I'm not saying it doesn't, but the fact remains, Big Ten basketball is to eardrums what broomsticks are to piñatas, and this is the profession I have chosen.

It's not just Purdue. I've had Izzone and Orange Krush youth screaming mere feet from the back of my head and, courtside trombones blaring just offset from my temple and experienced sonic eruptions of great magnitude everywhere from Lansing to Bloomington to College Park.

It comes with the job, and I wasn't astute enough through the years to use earplugs, so here I am, me and my ring, which I can only assume is only going to get worse.

Maybe not this year, though.