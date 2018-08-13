Weekly Word: Carsen Edwards' encore, Purdue's walk-ons and more
Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news