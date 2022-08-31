Some sites have fearless predictions. Not us. Ours terrify us.

With that said, predictions for Purdue's 2022 football season.

We start with Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who'll throw for 300 or so more yards than he did last season and crack the 4,000-yard mark, accounting for him playing more and throwing more. He'll throw a few more interceptions in the name of the burden he'll carry for this team, 15 of them, but also seven more touchdowns, 35 of 'em, a team-high 10 of them to Payne Durham.

Durham will lead Purdue in receptions, but with only about 55 catches. If Purdue has anyone who'll top 60 receptions this season, I'll be damned if I know who it is.