{{ timeAgo('2022-08-31 14:28:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Weekly Word: Fearful Predictions, Aidan O'Connell and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium
Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium (USA Today Sports)

FEARFUL PREDICTIONS

Some sites have fearless predictions. Not us. Ours terrify us.

With that said, predictions for Purdue's 2022 football season.

We start with Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who'll throw for 300 or so more yards than he did last season and crack the 4,000-yard mark, accounting for him playing more and throwing more. He'll throw a few more interceptions in the name of the burden he'll carry for this team, 15 of them, but also seven more touchdowns, 35 of 'em, a team-high 10 of them to Payne Durham.

Durham will lead Purdue in receptions, but with only about 55 catches. If Purdue has anyone who'll top 60 receptions this season, I'll be damned if I know who it is.

