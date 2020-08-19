GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: How the Big Ten can win here, breakthroughs and more

I'm not going to criticize the Big Ten for postponing the fall season, not while keeping its stated reasons in mind.

In a train-wreck that only the Year 2020 could bring us, the Big Ten canceled fall sports out of an abundance of caution, in hopes of making damn certain that no player suffers cardiac arrest because football was played, doing so believing, apparently, that it could not guarantee that that would not happen. I guess that was the reasoning. The league hasn't exactly spelled it out, beyond articulating its fear of the unknown and seemingly leaking information about myocarditis, not to be taken lightly.

Say what you will about the decision, but never ever disregard the intent. It would be helpful if the Big Ten spoke openly about its medical findings, but in this polarized world, I sort of understand why it doesn't. It's just too bad that college football's power structure puts all these leagues are in silos, listening to different advisors.