Weekly Word: Next season's Big Ten, Purdue football and more
Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.
Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)
Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.
Balance of Power: Purdue lost a hell of a lot from last season's Big Ten championship team, bidding farewell to an All-American in Carsen Edwards, a player who should have been All-Big Ten in Ryan Cline and one of the biggest reasons it was good in Grady Eifert.
Yet, the Boilermakers are still generating top-25 buzz in ways that don't matter all that much, but are better than the alternative, which speaks to the benefit of the doubt consistent success has earned them. It wasn't all that long ago that Purdue losing an All-American would automatically put it ninth in the league when the "way too early" rankings started coming out.
And in the past few weeks or so, its chances to repeat in the Big Ten improved, because, while it's only June and the league typically finds a way to be pretty good no matter the look of the landscape, the conference has been weakened.
