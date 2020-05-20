I like Chipotle, to the point that the opening of the new one in West Lafayette, considerably closer to where I live than its other locations, put me at risk of essentially doubling my mortgage payment each month.

When the new store opened up, mid-pandemic, never ideal for a new business, our only option, though, was mobile ordering, the sort of dark arts I never really understood, because I always figured that if I was willing to drive 10 minutes someplace, I could take 10 minutes to eat there, too. I never really understood it.

But my lord, that was ridiculously easy, and the app insulates me from asking-for-extra-rice shaming because all you've got to do is swipe. Totally judgement-free.

Not sure I'm ever going back now.

The point of this stupid and futile story is this: I think when all of this is over — whatever "over" actually looks like — some things are going to be different, and I think a lot of us are going to come to find out that the pandemic forced us to do some things that maybe we could have, or should have, been doing all along, ahem, like media using Zoom for interviews.

Speaking of Zoom, and technologies like it, why do I ever again need to drive across town and meet with my financial planner or insurance guy in-person again. Granted, I'm fortunate to be able to say they're both lovely people, but whatever socially distant protocols we might be wise to make semi-permanent could apply to such things, and hey, if I save 30-45 minutes of round-trip to-and-from time, so be it.

A lot of businesses right now probably are asking themselves, "Hey, do we really need that building?"

Sometimes we change and sometimes circumstance changes us.

How does this apply to sports?