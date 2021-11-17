Weekly Word: Proving Ground time, football's finish and more

This weekend, Purdue gets its first real chances to live up to its billing, that billing the Boilermakers earned based on what they did last season and what they return this season, the presumption of continuity.

But the reality of it is now this: If Purdue's going to be as good as people think it can be, it won't be because of what came back as much as it would be how it came back.

Come Sunday, when Purdue faces with Villanova or Tennessee, Matt Painter will bring three returning starters from last season — Eric Hunter, Mason Gillis and All-American Trevion Williams — off the bench.

If the Boilermakers turn out to be that elite team they're clearly capable of becoming, continuity and experience will be part of it, but improvement will be the biggest part of it.

It'll be about Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey turning into great players between Year 1 and Year 2. And to a lesser extent players like Isaiah Thompson and Ethan Morton improving to the extent that Purdue's No. 2 unit might be an NCAA Tournament team unto itself and as player as good as Trey Kaufman-Renn could actually redshirt.