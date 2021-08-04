Weekly Word: Purdue football, big men and more

Friday, practice begins in advance of the most important season of the Jeff Brohm Era at Purdue.

This season, highlighted by the presence of two legitimate stars in David Bell and George Karlaftis, is a pivot point for the Boilermaker program, a chance to brand the downturn of the past two seasons as merely circumstantial (injuries, a pandemic, etc.) and turn things back in a positive direction, or in the worst-case scenario, legitimize the past two seasons' results as something of a new reality and a hole to be dug out of.

I think that this season comes with a wide range of outcomes here, and Purdue will obviously want the positive end of that range to materialize. Now that fans will be back, hearts and minds remain to be captured, and momentum again remains a need.

Purdue's landing of Joe Strickland — and months before, Brady Allen — was a start from a momentum perspective. Positive energy comes in many forms, and the recruiting arena is certainly one of them. Getting Strickland was enormous.

But the most important arena is the field itself.