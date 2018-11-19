Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-19 23:52:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Weekly Word: Return on investment, stupid rules and Eastern's emergence

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}