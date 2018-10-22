Weekly Word: Rondale Moore, D.J. Knox and success' pressure
Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.
Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)
Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.
Share all your weekly words on our premium message board.
Shameless Hyperbole: I think it's safe to say that Purdue can start making arrangements to begin at least modest efforts to put Rondale Moore's name into the Heisman pipeline next season.
But what about now?
Are we sure he can't get to New York City? Or at least almost get to New York City?
Hear me out:
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news