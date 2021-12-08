Weekly Word: The Big Ten road ahead, the Music City Bowl and more

This was a momentous week for Purdue basketball, obviously, as it planted its flag atop the national rankings for the first time ever.

The path there has been paved with enthusiasm about this Boilermaker team possibly being the chosen one that breaks through and reaches the final weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

That's a long way off, though.

First things first.

The first marker ahead would be a Big Ten title, a pursuit that started on Friday night against Iowa, and continues Thursday at Rutgers, in college basketball's only arena named for a sandwich, probably the most Central Jersey thing ever.

This isn't the meat — not the cappacuolo, not the prosciutto, and certainly not the applewood-smoked bacon — of the Big Ten schedule being played at Jersey Mike's Arena, but these are games that count, and the sorts of games where Purdue's ability to handle its new-found status here is even more important.

This does remain the warped-reality portion of the college basketball season, as things have a funny way of changing once conference play begins. For some (ahem, Minnesota), a new reality will probably set in. Others, like Michigan, could figure things out and become what they were supposed to be all along.

Nevertheless, as things stand today, it is very apparent Purdue has a hell of an opportunity on its hands. I don't want to say the Big Ten is down, but it certainly isn't up.