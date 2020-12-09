GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: The Grand Finale, basketball and more

The Big Ten's aspiration to play nine games in nine weeks was always ridiculous, peak naivety, at best, and at worst, sheer folly.

But that's what the league signed up for after its initial hurried bungling of the 2020 fall season, and now here we are.

The best-laid protocols known to man have done little to save this endeavor from simply not working. If we've learned one thing, it's this: Coronavirus, that ugly little gremlin, is smarter than us. The de facto bubble daily rapid-response testing was supposed to provide has burst, and the security that campuses clearing out for the holidays was supposed to be provide has held up like water balloon vs. pavement. Purdue's outbreak came literally the very week it announced it would stop providing weekly case-number reports, since campus was shutting down for the holidays.

COVID may as well be sitting back letting out a hearty "Ha-Ha" like Nelson Muntz in "The Simpsons."