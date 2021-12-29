Weekly Word: The Music City Bowl, COVID chaos and more

I don't know how this Music City Bowl's going to turn out for Purdue, but I do know that the Boilermakers are going to have their hands full.

They're down at least four key pieces from this year's resurgence and facing the SEC, where the speed and athleticism is generally elite and the level of animus and competitiveness dealt with on weekly bases pull up just short of involving drone strikes. The SEC is college football's gold standard. That distinction has come at the cost of a certain moral and ethical absence, but hey, whatever.

Tennessee is not Alabama or Georgia, but it does happen to run an offense that's the closest thing Purdue's seen to Ohio State's and, well ...

Point is, this is going to be an up-hill climb and probably would have been even with George Karlaftis and David Bell and Milton Wright and Dedrick Mackey and a healthy Greg Long.

But this is also a benchmark situation for 2022, because this is largely Purdue's 2022 team.