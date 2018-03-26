Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.
Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)
Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.
Turning a Page: Purdue is in far from full rebuild mode (assuming Carsen Edwards comes back), but it is very much due to retool and might be between identities currently, following its senior class' departure.
There's no such thing as an unimportant off-season, but this one is particularly important.
The Ultimate Size Era at Purdue is now over — and, yes, I know Matt Haarms is tall — and something like 400-some games of college basketball playing experience is headed out the door.
