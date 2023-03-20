Coach Matt Painter does things the right way, all the time. As the great late Coach Joe Tiller once said,

“Do what you're supposed to do, when you're supposed to do it, the way it's supposed to be done, and do it that way every time.”

I don't think anyone is questioning Coach Painter in that aspect, he does everything right. He recruits Indiana as well as anyone, he gets players to the next level, he develops players, he ensures that they are successful in all walks of life and lastly, he is a great representative for Purdue.

But, questions have now come to the forefront.

Why has Purdue lost to three double-digit seeds in a row? Why does that keep happening? Is his system flawed? Where are the holes on these 25+ win teams, year in and year out? What can be done to correct this?

The loss to 15-seed St. Peters started the conversation, regardless if it was a Sweet 16 game or not. But the loss to the 16th seed, Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, expedited the conversation.