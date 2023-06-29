Ryan Walters is just seven months into his first head coaching job.

During his short time as Purdue's Head Coach, he has flipped a roster that was gutted with transfers with the departure of Jeff Brohm, and replaced roster gaps with talent, highlighted by big-time quarterback transfer, Hudson Card, from Texas.

Card, among many others, is buying what Walters and his staff are selling. After flipping the roster with the transfer portal, adding a plethora of defensive backs, defensive linemen, and offensive linemen, he has turned his attention to the 2024 class.

It did not take long for him to make his mark on the future Purdue rosters. By the time March rolled around, Coach Walters secured his first big fish, Marcos Davila, A 4-Star gunslinger from the Lone Star State. Davila in turn has become the biggest advocate on Social Media for his future home and coaches.



Then just three months later, after their official visits, Coach Walters landed 4-stars Keonde Henry and Koy Beasley, even flipping Henry from the Boston College Eagles.

4-stars are obviously great, but, aside from those three, Coach Walters has filled his staff with 13 other promising prospects, some on the verge of being rated as a 4-star by Rivals. With the total approaching 20, Walters and his staff will be picky with the remaining commitments and offers, and so w at what positions does Purdue need more help?