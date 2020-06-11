Purdue's hoops history is dotted with many good moments. But it's fun to wonder how much better things could have been if the school had been able to lure John Wooden back to West Lafayette to lead the program.

Wooden was an All-American guard for the Boilermakers from 1929-32 before matriculating into coaching. He became one of the world's greatest leaders during a 29-year run as coach at UCLA, which he led to 10 national championships. Wooden became almost as famous for his "Pyramid of Success" as for his coaching exploits.



Wooden, who passed away at 99 in 2010, remains a beloved figure at Purdue, where the Martinsville, Ind., native is honored with a statue outside of Mackey Arena.

Would Wooden's magic have led Purdue to national championship heights if he had become head coach of the Boilermakers? He had two opportunities to return to West Lafayette ... but never did.



