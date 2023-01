As nearly a dozen starters from the 2022 Big Ten West champion Boilermakers are on their way out of the program, the new staff dipped into the transfer portal ahead of next season.

Purdue brought in four players from the transfer portal, headlined by former four-star recruit and Texas quarterback Hudson Card. The Boilermakers also added three players on the defensive side of the ball.

Where will the newest Boilermakers fit into next year's roster? Boiler Upload takes a look at the role of each transfer portal addition heading into spring practices.