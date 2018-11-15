Purdue's depth chart lists two quarterbacks but questions still linger about the one listed below the starter.

While David Blough will get his 35th career start in his final appearance Saturday against Wisconsin (3:30 p.m., BTN), Elijah Sindelar is listed as the backup. Yet, Sindelar hasn't seen game action since a Week 2 loss to Eastern Michigan and has twice watched third-string quarterback Nick Sipe be inserted in fourth quarter mop-up duty.

In the middle of the week of preparation for the Week 3 game against Missouri, Sindelar suffered an undisclosed upper-body injury that wasn't a concussion. Questions have circulated among the media about whether Sindelar hasn't been on a game field on Saturdays due to that injury or for a performance-based reason.

After starting the season opener against Northwestern, Sindelar is just 26 of 44 for 283 yards this season with two touchdowns and the three interceptions thrown in the first half against the Wildcats.

When asked if the Purdue coaching staff is considering applying for a possible medical redshirt for this season, Brohm didn't deflect that notion.

"Right now he continues to rehab, and he continues to do that every day, and we're conscious of that (medical redshirt opportunity)," Brohm said Monday. "So we're aware of all things, and we want to make sure that he's fully healthy and we do the right thing."

According to the NCAA student-athlete by-laws, the injury in question "must be incapacitating" for the player to receive a sixth-year of eligibility under a medical redshirt. Sindelar has practiced practically every week since suffering the upper body injury, however.

Brohm also said Monday the coaching staff's stance hasn't changed from the previous week that if Blough were to come out of a game, Sindelar would be first off the bench.

Brian Brohm, Jeff's younger brother and Purdue's quarterback coach also continued the refrain of Sindelar is "still doing his rehab".

"We're getting them all ready to go and David is the guy we're going with," Brian Brohm said. "(Sindelar) is still rehabbing but he's also preparing to be ready to go."

When asked about the status of his backup quarterback and former roommate, Blough seemed to indicate that Sindelar would be ready to play Saturday if Purdue needed him for an extended period in these final two games.

"Elijah is prepared, and he prepares as hard as anybody. I think that's the cool part of our quarterback room," Blough said. "It would be up to the coaches to depend on if his health is in good enough shape but he's prepared as long as he's physically capable. Quarterback is in good hands at Purdue for a long time."