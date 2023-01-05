Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA created a rule that has impacted college football over the last two seasons. Per the NCAA website, "All student-athletes whose 2020-2021 season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will now get 6 years to compete in 4 full seasons of their sport in college." Athletes originally had five years to compete in four seasons prior to the rule. Purdue took advantage of that rule in 2022 as key players Aidan O'Connell, Charlie Jones, and Kieren Douglas among others were granted an extra year. Several players have already announced their intentions to depart, some key contributors are set to return and others have not made a decision. Here is a breakdown of which 2022 seniors have eligibility remaining and their current status with Purdue.

Note: All of the listed players were seniors or redshirt-seniors during the 2022 season.

Key Contributors Depart:

Purdue has a fair amount of starters and significant contributors leaving the program in both the NCAA transfer portal and for the 2023 NFL Draft. Alongside Aidan O'Connell and Charlie Jones, who both declared for the NFL Draft after exhausting their eligibility, a trio of Boilermakers that could have returned followed suit. All-Big Ten tight end Payne Durham and number one cornerback Cory Trice were the first two that announced their departures. Safety/linebacker hybrid Jalen Graham did the same later in the month of December. Graham was the subject of academic issue rumors, but then opted-out and declared for the NFL Draft. Purdue expected to lose all three of those players to the NFL since the beginning of the season, so none of them were a surprise. The surprises came from the transfer portal departures instead. Purdue did not necessarily expect some of these players back with the team in 2023, but could have used them heading into next season. Three starters from the Big Ten West champion Boilermakers have a year of eligibility left but have chosen to play for another school during that year. Defensive linemen Branson Deen, Jack Sullivan and Lawrence Johnson all entered the transfer portal in December. An usual set of circumstances surrounded Chris Jefferson's redshirt-senior season in West Lafayette. A starting safety to begin the year, Jefferson abruptly left the program in the middle of the season for mental health reasons. He was an impact player for the Purdue defense and will now pursue a professional career.

Boilermakers Jump On The Train For One Last Ride:

Ryan Walters has been able to bring back numerous players that have a year of eligibility remaining for next season. That number will likely increase as the off-season progresses, but the Boilermakers have a solid group of projected contributors coming back for 2023. Broc Thompson: Senior wide receiver Broc Thompson was the first player to make his decision public as he announced in early December that he would be using his fifth and final year at Purdue. Thompson is set to be a key piece for the Boilermakers after losing nearly all of his 2022 season due to injury. As of right now, Thompson will start alongside next to TJ Sheffield and Mershawn Rice in Graham Harrell's Air Raid attack. Cam Allen: Safety Cam Allen surprised some people with his decision to stay at Purdue another year. He referenced Ryan Walters' work with defensive backs and his desired to produce more in 2023 as reasons he decided to come back. Allen will start next to Sanoussi Kane as both safety spots for Purdue are locked down. Jamari Brown: This was an important one. Jamari Brown shared via Twitter last night that he plans to use his final year of eligibility at Purdue. Brown is the only returning player with starting experience at the cornerback spot for the Boilermakers as the team awaits Reese Taylor's decision. The Kentucky transfer is slated as Purdue's number one cornerback as things currently stand. Eric Miller: Offensive lineman Eric Miller played in all 14 games and started at right tackle for the Boilermakers this season. Miller is a two-year starter for Purdue and will shore up the tackle spot for 2023. As Miller returns, he will likely hold his position at right tackle with Mahamane Moussa taking over at left tackle in 2022. Daniel Johnson: People may forget Daniel Johnson after his shortened 2022 season, but the offensive tackle told Boiler Upload that he is staying at Purdue for another year. The Kent State transfer played in five games and started two before suffering a season-ending knee injury in October. Johnson will be a key depth piece on Purdue's offensive line. OC Brothers Jr: This was expected to be the case, but senior-to-be OC Brothers Jr. shared via Twitter that he is coming back to Purdue for his fifth year. As Kieren Douglas and Semisi Fakasieiiki are both on their way out, Brothers will be a key member of the linebacker core next season. He, along with Clyde Washington, are expected to hold down two of the starting linebacker spots in 2023.

Status Remains In Question:

There are several Boilermakers who still have eligibility left in college football, but have not announced their next steps. Each player in this group has one season remaining and could spend it in West Lafayette or transfer to another school. These decisions are likely to start rolling in as the off-season is underway. Reese Taylor: After the news over Jamari Brown coming back, Purdue awaits word from Reese Taylor, who would slide in to be the other starter at cornerback if he returned. Taylor and Brown would bring veteran leadership in the secondary and be penciled in as starters going into spring practices. King Doerue: A former starting running back under Jeff Brohm, King Doerue has the option to return to Purdue for another season. A Doerue return to West Lafayette seems unlikely at this point in time, but he could enter the transfer portal. Tyrone Tracy: Iowa transfer and Indianapolis native Tyrone Tracy was limited in his production during his first year at Purdue. However, with no clear cut number one option at receiver next season he could see a larger share of touches. Tracy could also line up in the backfield with the depth behind Devin Mockobee becoming thin. A versatile weapon out wide or in the backfield would be welcomed to the Graham Harrell led offense.