With the 2021 NFL draft in the books for Purdue, all eyes are on George Karlaftis.

The star defensive end looks poised for a big junior season. And if Karlaftis dominates like many think he can in 2021, he could be off to the NFL a year early like Rondale Moore (second-round pick by Cardinals) was following last season. Edge rushers of Karlaftis’ ilk are valued commodities.

It’s a long way from now until the 2022 draft in Las Vegas next April. But Karlaftis already is trending as a first-rounder. If that happens, he would be the first Boilermaker selected in the first round since Ryan Kerrigan was tabbed 16th overall by Washington in 2011.

Some early speculation on Karlaftis projects him as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. One way-too-early 2022 mock draft has Karlaftis going No. 30 overall to the Lions. Another has him No. 10 overall to the Falcons. And in another, he’s No. 32 to the Lions.

You get the picture.