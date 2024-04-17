Will Heldt thriving as leader of rush end group for Purdue
The cloud of Kydran Jenkins and Nic Scourton's exit from Joe Dineen's rush end room looms large heading into 2024 with a new-look cast at the position. The Boilermakers have a trio of transfers entering the mix, but it could be a rising sophomore that assumes the alpha role in the Purdue pass rush this fall.
Will Heldt was relegated to a complimentary role during his rookie campaign, sitting behind two of the Big Ten's best pass rushers, in the now inside linebacker Jenkins and Texas A&M bound Nic Scourton. The playing time, albeit in a reserve role, and learning from two potential NFL talents was prominent in Heldt's development over the last year.
"That was huge for me. Just getting reps, sitting behind really good players at outside backer and just learning from them," Heldt said.
Heldt passes the eye test at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds coming off the edge, which exudes immense potential for the budding playmaker in Kevin Kane's defense. Ryan Walters thinks he looks like a grown man and now expects him to play like one on the field.
"He's built like a grown man. You know what I mean? He's still only about 19 but looks like an adult. So, I'm looking forward to him playing like one this fall," Walters said.
Heldt flashed his potential during Saturday's spring game in West Lafayette with a 24 yard interception return for a touchdown while getting the unofficial start. Those are the plays head coach Ryan Walters and Dineen expect out of the sophomore defender.
"It's night and day. You know, you always make a big jump between your freshman and sophomore season and definitely thought he has done so," Walters said.
"I think where he's made the biggest jump this year is he's become more of a playmaker. You know, he's learned where you can kind of take more risks, where he can try to be more impactful on the field and I think he's primed to really have a breakout season this year," Dineen said.
The mild-mannered rush end credits his strong showing on Saturday and improvement over the last year to putting in the work on the field and in the weight room as he aims to cement himself as a key piece of Purdue's defense in 2024.
"Especially just coming in early, that's been a big thing for me. Being able to develop with Coach Ro in the weight room, get a better feel for the scheme last year and really just take over," Heldt said.
Not only has Heldt made strides on the field in his own right, but despite the sophomore's age, he has also assumed a leadership role surrounded by a pair of fifth-year seniors Shitta Sillah and Jireh Ojata, and a third year edge rusher in CJ Madden. Dineen now views Heldt as a trusted member of his group to the point he doesn't have to worry about him making freshman mistakes any longer.
"Will's kind of taken over as the leader. You know, he's young, but he knows it, he's really smart. He's a type of kid that you can just say hey, we got to do this and it's done. You don't have to worry about Will making a bunch of busts," Dineen said.
"Will's a great guy. He's young, but he knows a lot of football. He played a little bit last year, so he's been helping us out on in terms of learning the scheme and getting adjusted," Sillah said.
Dineen recognizes the void that Jenkins and Scourton left behind with their respective moves this off-season and Purdue's challenge in replacing them. Despite the outgoing production at the position, Purdue's rush ends coach is confident in the group's potential to wreak havoc in the backfield.
"I don't think you can worry about that. I think you just try to get really good players, develop really good players and let the chips fall where they may. You know, I think we're going to be just fine," Dineen said.
Will Heldt will play a key role in that vision for the Boilermakers, one that he is poised for in 2024.