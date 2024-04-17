The cloud of Kydran Jenkins and Nic Scourton's exit from Joe Dineen's rush end room looms large heading into 2024 with a new-look cast at the position. The Boilermakers have a trio of transfers entering the mix, but it could be a rising sophomore that assumes the alpha role in the Purdue pass rush this fall.

Will Heldt was relegated to a complimentary role during his rookie campaign, sitting behind two of the Big Ten's best pass rushers, in the now inside linebacker Jenkins and Texas A&M bound Nic Scourton. The playing time, albeit in a reserve role, and learning from two potential NFL talents was prominent in Heldt's development over the last year.

"That was huge for me. Just getting reps, sitting behind really good players at outside backer and just learning from them," Heldt said.

Heldt passes the eye test at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds coming off the edge, which exudes immense potential for the budding playmaker in Kevin Kane's defense. Ryan Walters thinks he looks like a grown man and now expects him to play like one on the field.

"He's built like a grown man. You know what I mean? He's still only about 19 but looks like an adult. So, I'm looking forward to him playing like one this fall," Walters said.

Heldt flashed his potential during Saturday's spring game in West Lafayette with a 24 yard interception return for a touchdown while getting the unofficial start. Those are the plays head coach Ryan Walters and Dineen expect out of the sophomore defender.

"It's night and day. You know, you always make a big jump between your freshman and sophomore season and definitely thought he has done so," Walters said.

"I think where he's made the biggest jump this year is he's become more of a playmaker. You know, he's learned where you can kind of take more risks, where he can try to be more impactful on the field and I think he's primed to really have a breakout season this year," Dineen said.