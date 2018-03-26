More: Day 8 analysis ($)

A year ago, Eric Swingler got first-team snaps at right tackle for the entirety of the spring.

Although he didn't start the season there — he was a reserve, and blocking tight end, while Dave Steinmetz started at right tackle — the spring experience helped when he was pressed into duty at left tackle following Grant Hermanns' midseason knee injury.

After practice Friday, he credited that spring experience for helping him on fall Saturdays.

"We do a lot more full-go 11-on-11 reps than we have in the past," the senior said. "And I think it shows, having that experience."

Now, others on the offensive line are getting similar repetitions. At the start of spring, Purdue was without Hermanns, who is still rehabbing from knee surgery, injured left guard Shane Evans and Swinger, although he returned from his back injury within the last week. But the absences have given others a chance with the first team for the first eight spring practices.

Perhaps that'll make the Boilermakers potentially a more deeper unit.

"I know that we'll have more guys who have played, but can we be deeper? I do not know that," offensive line coach Dale Williams said after Friday's practice. "I have to get those guys back from injury and see how they progress in August. They can do all the individual work but I have to get you back out here."



Without the injured trio, Purdue had backups Mike Mendez at left tackle, Peyton Truitt at left guard and Bearooz Yacoobi at right guard, with veteran Matt McCann at right tackle — he had started there two years ago, before being the starter at right guard last season — and senior Kirk Barron at center. But McCann has late classes, too, forcing him to miss the second halves of practices occasionally, and when he does redshirt freshman Mark Stickford gets first-team repetitions.

With Swingler back in the last week, he's pushed into the 1s at left tackle, shifting Mendez to his more natural left guard and Truitt back to the second unit.

"It's a work-in-progress," Williams said. "We have players out with injuries, so working with a group of guys and trying to get them better as individuals. So there's a lot of individuals that need a lot of work. As they say, Rome was not built in a day and this offensive line is not going to be built today. We have a lot of individuals who need a lot of work."

Barron wants to see the Boilermakers take another step now, realizing that the unit surprised in many ways in 2017 but was far from dominant. He laments the Nebraska loss, pointing out that if Purdue could have gotten another short-yardage first down, it would have been a win.

"We didn't play to our full potential, I thought," the captain said. "We have great offensive linemen here, a great coach, great scheme, great running backs, everything that makes our running game work. And we still relied on our passing game as much as we did. Not that we take offense to it, but you want to prove to these coaches that we are tough and we can run the ball."

Williams, too, wants to see stronger, more dominant performances.

"We win six games, the bowl game is seven, and everyone around here thinks things are great," he said. "But that was then and this is now, we have to make a progression. Progression for a lot offensive linemen comes in the weight room, how much stronger they are. Out on the field here, (it) is whether you can handle the speed of the game, because you're older. Those guys have been in games where they've been able to handle the speed and games they haven't been able to handle the speed.



"For the most part, I can see who's able handle the speed of the game and the speed of practice, so that's who I go with, that's the progression. How to handle the speed, and let me see you get better with individual technique, your hands, feet, so that's what we're working on."