Welcome to the start of conference play. Despite a disappointing 1-2 start to the season with a pair of home losses, Purdue gets a chance at a reset tonight as it faces the Wisconsin Badgers to start Big Ten play. A win tonight would be huge for Purdue. Not only would it be the first over Wisconsin in 20 years, it would give Purdue an early leg up in the Big Ten West race. That race itself seems wide open at the moment, even with the Boilers still having to face Michigan and Ohio State.

It is also the rare Friday Night Football appearance for Purdue. Purdue has started the conference season under the lights at home on a non-Saturday twice since 2018, losing to Northwestern and Penn State in tight games.

As always, the Badgers are a formidable test, but Purdue has a chance.