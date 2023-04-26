The Big Ten Football schedule is starting to take shape.



Purdue will host Wisconsin on September 22nd, a Friday, for Purdue's first ever Friday night game under the lights at Ross-Ade, it was just announced today.



Earlier this month, Purdue's schedule was graded as the toughest in the country. As grueling as Purdue's schedule is with three non-conference games against Fresno St., Virginia Tech, and Syracuse, it is its conference slate that makes it one of the nation's most difficult schedules top to bottom.



In addition to Wisconsin, Purdue will play Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio State, Minnesota and Indiana at home before going on the road to Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan, and Northwestern on the road.



This is a season after Purdue's easy Big Ten slate, avoiding Ohio State and Michigan, helped Purdue win the Big Ten West and go to the Big Ten Championship game for the first time.



While Ohio State and Michigan are likely to top the Big Ten again, Purdue's nemesis of the last two decades has been the Wisconsin Badgers. Purdue has not beaten Wisconsin in its last 16 matchups.



Purdue's last win again Wisconsin came in 2003 when Kyle Orton was still quarterback.



Perhaps the first Friday Night matchup between the teams will help favor the Boilers. Saturdays definitely haven't.