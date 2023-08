Purdue's longest losing streak against any single opponent in football is the currently active 16 game streak against Wisconsin. This year may be different, however. The Badgers are changing up their offense away from their tradtional "five road graders and a good running back" offense. They are a preseason top 25 team still, and they will serve as Purdue's first Big Ten opponent in 2023.

To get to know the Badgers a little more I spoke with Michael Hogan of Badger Blitz.