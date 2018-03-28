More from Day 10: Analysis ($) | What stood out ($)

Kevin Wolthausen had to learn to bite his tongue.

Though he’d built a considerably impressive career developing defensive linemen, Wolthausen had to watch from the sidelines last season in his return to Purdue. His role was as a control quality assistant, essentially an analyst, and not an assistant coach, which meant he technically was not supposed to provide any on-field instruction.

Wolthausen managed to make it through the season, but he certainly appreciated the opportunity to return a full-time assistant role this spring when Jeff Brohm used Wolthausen to fill the new 10th assistant spot.

“It’s good to get back to where I can actually speak and say things,” Wolthausen said after Wednesday’s practice, Purdue’s 10th of the spring. “Been doing this a long time, and it’s good to maybe take a step back last year to see a bigger picture and kind of (re-evaluate) things I was doing and now be able to put that into action on the field. It’s been a really fun time for me.”

Wolthausen, who just officially signed his contract this week with a base salary of $225,000, is sharing the defensive line duties with Reggie Johnson as well as playing a significant role in Purdue’s special teams. Though the latter still is getting worked out as Wolthausen coaches with new hire Mark Tommerdahl, Wolthausen and Johnson have a history. They were on the same staff at Louisville, where Wolthausen and Johnson both coached the line and linebackers in alternate seasons.

That relationship, as well with others on the staff, is one reason Wolthausen re-joined the Boilermakers last fall. He’d previously been on Danny Hope’s staff in 2012.

“I’ve worked with a good portion of these guys before, so I knew what they were about. Getting back in this conference, the people you compete against. It was like a no-brainer for me (to come back),” Wolthausen said.

And the youth on Purdue’s defensive front got another significant boost.

Wolthausen typically works with the ends, and nearly every practice, he’s pulling aside Giovanni Reviere or Robert McWilliams or Jeff Marks, trying to impart wisdom and specific techniques to allow those youngsters’ natural skill sets to shine.

He knows it’s a process — even though they may have prototype bodies, they’re still first- and second-year players — but he also has been coaching long enough to know potential when he sees it.

And he does in some of Purdue’s youth.

“No doubt,” Wolthausen said. “You look at Giovanni, who’s young and big. He was hurt and came off that, but he’s 270 pounds and look. You look at Robert McWilliams who is 220 pounds but has the length and the explosion. You’re projecting, but yet he does some things you can’t coach. I had Terrell Suggs when he was a freshman and doesn’t look a whole lot different than him. Same body types. Same burst. So then you look at some of those other bigger guys, they’ve gotten to the point where they’re better. Jeff Marks should be getting ready for his high school prom. He is 18. He is 270 pounds.

“We’ve got some young guys who have growth potential and the ability to mature and be able to be a force of Coach Holt’s structure of what we do.”