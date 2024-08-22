Women's basketball: 2025 international guard sets official visit to Purdue
Purdue women's basketball is looking to fill out its 2025 recruiting class, with several targets still in play. One such prospect is set to take an official visit to West Lafayette this fall, which will be her first trip to campus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news