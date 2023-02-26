Purdue women's basketball dropped their regular season with a 77-69 defeat against Minnesota Sunday afternoon. The Gophers came into the game with only two wins in the 2023 calendar year before springing an upset of the Boilermakers.

Purdue falls to 18-9 on the season overall and 9-8 in Big Ten play heading into the Big Ten Tournament next week in Minneapolis.

The Gophers opened up the scoring with a pair of post-up buckets to gain an early 4-0 advantage. Cassidy Hardin got things going for the Boilermakers with a transition three at the 8:12 mark. Following Hardin's three, Lasha Petree and Abbey Ellis both scored as Purdue went on a 7-0 run.

After trading baskets over the next few minutes, Purdue took an 11-10 lead with over four minutes to go in the quarter. Minnesota then went on a run of their own, scoring eight straight points, while Purdue struggled with turning the ball over.

The Boilermakers had a tough time taking care of the basketball through the first ten minutes, having five turnovers in the first quarter after just four in the win over Penn State earlier this week. The Gophers scored 9 points off of those five turnovers to make Purdue pay.

Jayla Smith stepped up with two layups in the last two minutes of the quarter to cut the lead back down to three. Minnesota's Alanna Micheaux then capped off the quarter with a jumper as the Gophers took a five-point lead into the second quarter.Every time Purdue looked to be making a run in the first half, Minnesota had a response. Alanna Micheaux scored six points early in the second quarter, the last of which extended the Minnesota lead to 8.

After a Lasha Petree jumper, Minnesota went on a quick 6-0 run and took their biggest lead of the half at 12.

Purdue then went cold from the floor, with just five points over the last 4:57 of the first half. Although the Boilermakers struggled from the field, they were able to lean on their defense to keep Minnesota from running away with the lead. Rickie Woltman cut the lead to 8 with a layup in the last ten seconds before Mara Braun hit a three as time expired to give Minnesota a 41-30 lead going into halftime.

The difference in the first half was Minnesota's success from three-point range. The Gophers were 5-10 from deep, while Purdue was only 1-7 through the first 20 minutes. A solid three-point shooting team went cold in Minneapolis.

The Big Ten's leader in team rebounds continued their trend of dominating the boards and out-rebounded Purdue 16-11 in the first half. The Gophers also had five second-chance points.