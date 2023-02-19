Purdue women's basketball could not secure another upset as the Boilermakers suffered an 83-60 defeat to Indiana in Bloomington. The loss extends Purdue's losing streak to the Hoosiers to 9 in the series.

Purdue falls to 17-8 overall and 8-7 in Big Ten play with two games remaining before the Big Ten Tournament in March. Similar to their last meeting, Purdue's winning streak was also snapped in the loss. The Boilermakers have dropped two games over the last month, each coming at the hands of the Hoosiers.

Indiana was able to get out to a quick lead against the Boilermakers in Assembly Hall on Sunday afternoon. After Lasha Petree got Purdue on the board with a layup, Chloe Moore-McNeil, and Yarden Garzon hit threes on back-to-back possessions to take a 6-2 advantage.

The Boilermakers responded with a 5-0 spurt of their own to take back the lead after Petree and Jeanae Terry scored on consecutive possessions. Petree was the catalyst behind Purdue's offense in the first ten minutes, scoring 8 points to lead the way for Katie Gearlds' group.

Future All-American, Mackenzie Holmes, started to make her impact felt halfway through the first quarter with a layup and jumper as Indiana got things going offensively. The Hoosiers went on a 14-6 run over five minutes to take a 20-12 lead.

The Boilermakers' turnover issues reemerged in the opening quarter, turning it over six times while Indiana was able to score 10 points off of those turnovers.

After Purdue fell behind by 8 with just over a minute left in the first quarter, Lasha Petree hit her second three-pointer of the game to cut the deficit to five heading into the second quarter. That bucket began a stretch of Petree scoring 11 straight points for the Boilermakers. During that stretch, she eclipsed the 2,000 points mark for her career.

Despite Petree's impressive scoring output, Indiana took a commanding lead in the latter part of the first half. At the 4:13 mark of the second quarter, Sarah Scalia knocked down a three to give the Hoosiers a 10-point cushion.

Post players Rickie Woltman and Mackenzie Holmes traded layups after Scalia's three before Purdue kicked things into high gear. Led by Jeanae Terry, Purdue closed the first half on a 7-0 run to cut the once 10-point deficit to just three heading into halftime. The Boilermakers' defense also held Indiana scoreless over the final 3:18 of the half.