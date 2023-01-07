A late comeback attempt fails as Purdue women's basketball falls to Penn State 70-60.

The Boilermakers came into the game following a win at home over Wisconsin but have now lost two of their last three.

Purdue got off to a quick start and held an 8-3 lead through the first five minutes of the first quarter. The Nittany Lions then went on a 10-0 run to take back the lead.

The Boilermakers found themselves in an offensive funk for a large portion of the first half as Penn State started to pull away. Purdue saw the Nittany Lions' lead reach 12 in the second quarter.

Caitlyn Harper's first-half performance kept the Boilermakers in the game as the senior center scored 11 of her team-high 20 points and added nine rebounds.

After Purdue got the deficit down to six at the end of the first half, Penn State's Taniyah Thompson hit a buzzer-beater heading into the break.

Coming out of halftime, the Nittany Lions came out firing again as they opened up a 15-point lead early in the third quarter. Caitlyn Harper and Jayla Smith helped get Purdue back within striking distance after the two combined for 12 points in the quarter.

Purdue was down 11 points heading into the fourth quarter in State College. The Boilermakers picked up the defensive intensity and gained ground on the Nittany Lions. Purdue forced eight fourth-quarter turnovers and cut the lead down to just four with less than three minutes remaining.

The Boilermakers hit another rough patch offensively as they were unable to score over the last 2:42 of the game. Penn State closed the game with three scores in the span of 90 seconds to coast to a victory.

The afternoon was a struggle for Purdue's scorers outside of Harper. The rest of the team shot 30% from the field, with Harper connecting on 9-13 field goal attempts.

Jayla Smith and Lasha Petree were the only other Boilermakers in double-figures, scoring 11 and 12 points, respectively. Despite the points, the duo combined for 33% shooting on the afternoon. Purdue's turnover issues also played into the outcome. The Boilermakers' achilles heel struck again as they turned it over 21 times in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Katie Gearlds and Purdue fall to 11-4 on the season and 2-3 through five games of Big Ten play. The Boilermakers will look to rebound against a tough opponent as No. 14 Michigan will come to West Lafayette on Tuesday evening.