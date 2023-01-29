Purdue women's basketball went into Columbus and knocked off No. 2 Ohio State with a 73-65 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers extend their winning streak to three, including a pair of wins over ranked teams in Illinois and Ohio State. Purdue also made some history this afternoon, defeating a top-five opponent on the road for the first time in program history.

The Boilermakers were shot out of a cannon to start the game in Value City Arena. After Ohio State took an 11-10 lead at the 5:28 mark of the first quarter, Purdue took control of the game.

The Boilermakers closed the quarter on a 17-2 run over the last 5:01. Cassidy Hardin and Abbey Ellis hit three straight threes to kickstart the run.

Hardin and Ellis were the driving force behind Purdue's hot start. The senior duo combined to shoot 7-8 from the field, including a perfect 6-6 from three-point range. Ellis and Hardin had 20 of the Boilermakers' 27 first-quarter points.

Ellis came into Sunday averaging 16 points per game over her last four outings and continued that stretch against the Buckeyes. The senior guard had 14 of her 26 points in the first half.

Caitlyn Harper and Madison Layden pitched in 7 points to help guide Purdue to 56% shooting from the field in the first quarter. The Boilermakers were also 7-9 from three-point range and took a 14-point lead into the second quarter.

Purdue's offensive outburst slowed down in the second quarter, but Katie Gearlds' group leaned on the defensive end to maintain a lead over the top-ranked Buckeyes.

Over the last three games, the Boilermakers' defense has been amongst the best in the Big Ten. On Sunday, Purdue held Ohio State under its 84.6 points per game average. That comes on the heels of keeping Minnesota and Illinois under 57 points as well.

Ohio State struggled with the 2-3 zone Katie Gearlds employed and shot just 36% from the field in the first half. Purdue has not played very much zone this season, but the Boilermakers had success with it this afternoon. The Buckeyes were only 2-12 from three-point range through the first 20 minutes.

After taking a 12-point lead into halftime, Purdue's lead began to slip away throughout the second half. The Boilermakers struggled offensively, shooting 5-17 from the field, including 0-6 from three-point range.