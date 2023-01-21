Purdue women's basketball returned to its winning ways on Saturday with a 75-56 victory over Minnesota at Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers were coming off a disappointing loss at home earlier in the week that saw them get outscored 23-8 in the fourth quarter. Purdue responded in a big way to close the week on a high note.

After Purdue started the game shooting 0-4 from the field and a turnover, senior Lasha Petree got the offense going. Petree knocked down two threes 63 seconds apart to open up the scoring for the Boilermakers.

Petree had six combined points in her last three games coming into Saturday and tied that mark less than four minutes into the game.

The first few minutes were a struggle offensively as a team for Purdue. A Jeanae Terry layup with 3:46 left in the quarter kickstarted a 9-0 run for the Boilermakers as they took a 7-point lead into the second quarter.

Although the scoring output was not up to her recent performances, Abbey Ellis was the most impactful player on the floor in the first half. In the first quarter, she out-hustled all five Gopher defenders to secure an offensive rebound and set the tone for the game.

Ellis also had two crafty passes that led to baskets for the Boilermakers during their run and even took a tough charge defensively.

Purdue opened up its lead in a big way in the second quarter. The Boilermakers extended their seven-point lead to as much as 19 before halftime.