Purdue women's basketball took the floor for the first time on Sunday afternoon, taking on Quincy in an exhibition matchup in Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers handled business in their final tune up before the season opener against No. 4 UCLA next Monday, beating the D-II Hawks 106-45.

Purdue rolled out a starting five of each returning player from last season's NCAA Tournament team, Abbey Ellis, Jeanae Terry, Jayla Smith, Madison Layden and Caitlyn Harper.

That group of veteran Boilermakers got out to a strong start early on, beginning with a layup from Jayla Smith to open the scoring. Senior guard Abbey Ellis knocked down her first three point attempt sandwiched between a pair of buckets from Quincy before Caitlyn Harper and Mary Ashley Stevenson both got layups to go to give Purdue a 9-4 advantage. Quincy then had a short scoring spurt of their own, going on a 7-2 run to knot things up at 11 apiece.

That success was short lived, however, as the Boilermakers' youngsters took over in Mackey Arena. After freshman guard Rashunda Jones checked into the game at the five minute mark, Purdue was shot out of a cannon.

Behind eight of Jones' 10 first half points, the Boilermakers went on a 17-0 run over the next four minutes to take a 17 point lead at the end of the first quarter. Fellow newcomer McKenna Layden knocked down her first three pointer of the night and Stevenson added three points from the free throw line to help guide the burst.

The younger Layden came up big in the first half, going three for three from deep in the first 20 minutes for nine points in her unofficial Boilermaker debut. Layden would go on to finish with 12 points on 4-5 shooting from distance in the victory.

Purdue continued that success in the second quarter as it was Jayla Smith's turn to catch fire, scoring eight points in the first two and a half minutes, including a pair of three pointers. Smith finished with a team-high 20 in the lopsided affair, which would have been a career-high if not for the game being an exhibition.