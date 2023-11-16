Purdue women's basketball picked up a big non-conference win on Thursday over the previously undefeated Aggies of Texas A&M, using another second half surge to coast out of Mackey Arena with a 72-58 victory. The Boilermakers beat Texas A&M last season in College Station and came out on tip if the rematch less than a year later in West Lafayette.

The Aggies had their foot on the pedal coming out of the gates, after an easy layup on the games first possession, forward Janiah Barker had five points in less than two minutes as Texas A&M got out to an early 8-0 lead.

Abbey Ellis helped get the lid off the basket for the Boilermakers hitting a tough jumper to stop the Aggies' run, followed by a tough bucket from Mary Ashley Stevenson. Texas A&M made it a 12-4 game at the 4:46 mark of the first quarter.

The Boilermakers couldn't handle the physicality or length from Texas A&M in the early going, giving up seven offensive rebounds in the first ten minutes and having several passes that bounced their way when they should have been turnovers. Purdue was also out rebounded by 10 during the first five minutes of the game.

After Texas A&M made it a 12-4 game, Purdue shifted gears and turned into the aggressors, however. That response was headlined by Rashunda Jones, who provided instant offense upon checking into the game. The speedy freshman had back-to-back transition buckets to get the offense flowing for Katie Gearlds.

Jones kickstarted a 10-0 run across the final 2:41 of the first quarter, being joined by Madison Layden with a three and Jeanae Terry with two free throws during the stretch. Jones reached a new career-high of eight points in the first half.

During that time, the Boilermakers locked in defensively as well. Purdue was able to hold the hot shooting Aggies to 1-13 shooting to close out the final frame and took a five point lead in the second quarter.

The 10-0 extended into the second quarter as Madison Layden hit her second three of the half and Jeanae Terry knocked down a jumper to give the Boilermakers a ten point lead early in the quarter.

Similarly to the Boilermakers in the first half, Texas A&M had a response of their own to the Purdue run. The Aggies outscored Purdue 9-4 over the next three minutes to get back into the game. After trading baskets back and forth, cutting the Purdue lead to just four, the Boilermakers got things going offensively once again.