Purdue women's basketball dropped its season opener on Monday night, falling 92-49 to No. 4 UCLA in Pauley Pavilion. The Boilermakers fell in their opening game for the first time in seven years, when they lost to Maine in 2016.

Head coach Katie Gearlds and Purdue faced a tall task with the top ranked Bruins and were outmatched in the matchup of future conference foes in Los Angeles.

The first possession of the game was a sign of things to come as UCLA went straight to Lauren Betts for the games first score. After Abbey Ellis scored Purdue's first points of the season, the Bruins began imposing their will early. UCLA went on a 6-0 run behind connections from three point range from Kiki Rice and Londynn Jones.

Purdue had trouble getting going in Pauley Pavilion, starting the game just 1-8 from the field. The lone scorer in the first five minutes of the game was senior Abbey Ellis, who snapped the Bruins' short run with a pair of free throws.

Freshmen standouts Rashunda Jones and Mary Ashley Stevenson were the first two Boilermakers off the bench for Katie Gearlds and got the offense going on the heels of a slow start. The tandem got a pair of baskets on back-to-back possessions to help take the lid off the basket for everyone not named Abbey Ellis, who was the only source of offense for the game's first six minutes.

The Bruins had a response up their sleeve, however. After Stevenson's layup to make it a 15-8 game with 2:50 left, UCLA went on a 9-0 run to close out a stellar first quarter. Four different Bruins scored during that stretch, showing off the depth of one of the nation's top squads.

The Boilermakers struggled with UCLA's size, having a pair of layups blocked in the first few minutes and did not have an answer for Lauren Betts. The 6'7" post had six points in the opening frame and altered several shots on the defensive end.

Purdue's offensive shortcomings that were a focus this off-season were present in the quarter. The Boilermakers shot just 3-14 from the field and missed all four attempts from behind the arch, while UCLA was 9-12 from the floor and 4-5 from deep.

Katie Gearlds' defense started to settle in during the second quarter, holding the Bruins to 1-6 shooting to start the frame. That allowed the offense to catch up and get in a groove as well.

Sixth-year senior center Caitlyn Harper helped lead a brief charge from the Boilermakers, dropping eight points in a three minutes stretch in the quarter, which cut the deficit to nine with just over three minutes to play in the half.

At that point, Purdue had outscored the Bruins 16-10 through nearly seven minutes. A 46% mark from the field was a step up from a forgettable first quarter, but the Boilermakers were unable to sustain the same success on the defensive end of the floor.