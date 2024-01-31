The near month long losing streak for Katie Gearlds and Purdue women's basketball was extended on Wednesday night in Lincoln, as the Boilermakers fell to Nebraska 68-54. A big second half out of the Huskers handed Purdue its seventh straight loss in January. The average margin of defeat during the current skid is north of 18 points per game. Purdue is also now 0-6 when scoring less than 60 points in a game this season. The Boilermakers continue to lose ground on the rest of the conference, dropping to 2-8 in Big Ten play and 9-12 overall. Gearlds and company hope to change their fortunes as the calendar flips to February where they'll take on Illinois at home on Monday to start the month's slate.

Purdue was able to jump out to an early 7-3 lead less than two minutes into the ballgame thanks to a brief 5-0 from Madison Layden and Jeanae Terry. Nebraska regained the lead after star center Alexis Markowski responded with a 5-0 run of her own. The Boilermakers mounted another short surge, taking an 11-8 advantage before the Markowski and the Huskers turned up the heat. Nebraska went on a 9-2 run, five of which came from the Huskers' center. The run was spurred by a series of ball security errors by the Boilermakers, who had five turnovers in the first quarter. Natalie Potts broke an even score with 31 seconds to play in the opening frame, giving Nebraska a 19-17 lead after ten minutes of play. Six Boilermakers scored in the opening quarter, with Madison Layden and Caitlyn Harper leading the way with five and four points respectively. As a team, Purdue shot 46% from the field, That success of the Huskers continued in the second quarter as they outscored the Boilermakers 13-4 in the first seven minutes of the quarter. The run allowed Nebraska to get out to a 32-22 advantage with less than three minutes to play before halftime. Purdue saw its slight offensive success evaporate in the second quarter, shooting under 30% from the field and just 2-9 from three-point range. Only three Boilermakers scored, but the last of that trio helped get Purdue back into the game. The energizer bunny that is Abbey Ellis went on one of her patented runs at the end of the half, scoring seven points in the final 90 seconds of the second quarter, cutting the once ten point lead to three in the process. Ellis led the way for the Boilermakers offensively, scoring a team-high nine points in the first half. She also had a game-high five rebounds during her stellar first half performance. The showing was needed as Jeanae Terry played just six minutes due to foul trouble and Rashunda Jones struggling from the field.