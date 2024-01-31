Women's basketball: Purdue falls 68-54 to Huskers for seventh loss in a row
The near month long losing streak for Katie Gearlds and Purdue women's basketball was extended on Wednesday night in Lincoln, as the Boilermakers fell to Nebraska 68-54. A big second half out of the Huskers handed Purdue its seventh straight loss in January. The average margin of defeat during the current skid is north of 18 points per game. Purdue is also now 0-6 when scoring less than 60 points in a game this season.
The Boilermakers continue to lose ground on the rest of the conference, dropping to 2-8 in Big Ten play and 9-12 overall.
Gearlds and company hope to change their fortunes as the calendar flips to February where they'll take on Illinois at home on Monday to start the month's slate.
Purdue was able to jump out to an early 7-3 lead less than two minutes into the ballgame thanks to a brief 5-0 from Madison Layden and Jeanae Terry. Nebraska regained the lead after star center Alexis Markowski responded with a 5-0 run of her own.
The Boilermakers mounted another short surge, taking an 11-8 advantage before the Markowski and the Huskers turned up the heat. Nebraska went on a 9-2 run, five of which came from the Huskers' center. The run was spurred by a series of ball security errors by the Boilermakers, who had five turnovers in the first quarter.
Natalie Potts broke an even score with 31 seconds to play in the opening frame, giving Nebraska a 19-17 lead after ten minutes of play.
Six Boilermakers scored in the opening quarter, with Madison Layden and Caitlyn Harper leading the way with five and four points respectively. As a team, Purdue shot 46% from the field,
That success of the Huskers continued in the second quarter as they outscored the Boilermakers 13-4 in the first seven minutes of the quarter. The run allowed Nebraska to get out to a 32-22 advantage with less than three minutes to play before halftime.
Purdue saw its slight offensive success evaporate in the second quarter, shooting under 30% from the field and just 2-9 from three-point range. Only three Boilermakers scored, but the last of that trio helped get Purdue back into the game.
The energizer bunny that is Abbey Ellis went on one of her patented runs at the end of the half, scoring seven points in the final 90 seconds of the second quarter, cutting the once ten point lead to three in the process.
Ellis led the way for the Boilermakers offensively, scoring a team-high nine points in the first half. She also had a game-high five rebounds during her stellar first half performance. The showing was needed as Jeanae Terry played just six minutes due to foul trouble and Rashunda Jones struggling from the field.
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
Nebraska used the break to recharge and come out of the gates firing once again in the third quarter. The Huskers' balanced attack outscored Purdue 16-4 in less than six minutes into the second half. The stretch expanded Nebraska's lead to a then game-high 14 points with 4:24 to play in the quarter.
The Boilermakers did mount a brief comeback attempts after the Huskers' surge, as Jayla Smith scored on back-to-back trips down the floor, followed by a layup from Abbey Ellis and two Madison Layden free throws.
That success was halted by a short 5-0 run by Nebraska, who maintained a double-digit lead heading into the final ten minutes of play.
Three-point shooting continued to be an area of weakness for the Boilermakers in the quarter, going 0-4 from beyond the arc. That, coupled with a blazing 77.8% clip from the Huskers kept Purdue from making up any ground out of halftime.
The fourth quarter was more of the same for Purdue, shooting well below the 30% mark from the field and just 1-5 from three-point range. Despite going over six minutes without a field goal, Nebraska's cushion proved to be too big to overcome as Purdue fell in yet another lopsided game.
Abbey Ellis scored a game-high 15 points in the loss, shooting 6-12 from the field and adding six rebounds for another standout showing for the Aussie guard. Ellis was one of just two Boilermakers to score in double-figures, being joined by Caitlyn Harper and her ten points on the night.
Purdue was held to just 19% shooting from three-point range and were on the wrong side of the rebounding edge 44-32 to the previously struggling Huskers.
On the flip side, Nebraska had five players in double-figures, headlined by Alexis Markowski and Darian White each scoring 14 points apiece in the Huskers' triumph.